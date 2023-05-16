Bizman's wait for subsidy gets longer

Amritsar, May 15
Industrialist Surinder Pal Singh continues to wait for subsidy sanctioned under the Industrial Policy, 1996. The government has released several industrial policies thereafter.
Surinder , who is running a mineral water company, said that his company was sanctioned Rs 8.31 lakh as subsidy vide letter dated June 7, 2000, in favour of his company as per the industrial policy. He alleged that his company had not received the sanctioned amount till now.
The Director of Industries and Commerce stated that a meeting of the committee to consider investment incentive claims was held on June 7, 2000 under the chairmanship of Director of Industries and Commerce.
The committee has sanctioned an amount of Rs 8,31,500 as investment incentive subject to the condition that the disbursement will be made on the availability of funds. He said after reading an advertisement got published by the Industry Department in a newspaper dated March 3, 2016, he renewed the demand for the subsidy. “I submitted all relevant documents with the department but did not receive any satisfactory reply,” he further added.
