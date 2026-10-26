BJP blames AAP govt policies for Punjab exodus of youth, warns of ageing population

Former Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik said policy paralysis had left a large number of distressed youths losing their lives to drugs and intoxicants, while lakhs of others were moving abroad or migrating to other states in India. He described the trend as a major challenge for Punjab.

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Malik said the weak education system had contributed to a growing trend of 1.25 lakh to 1.5 lakh youths going abroad for studies every year, raising serious concerns about brain drain and the outflow of crores of rupees. He said the trend was also affecting the state's economic condition.

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Punjab, an agriculture-based state that has long been a major food provider to the world, now faces questions about who will look after ancestral land as its young people leave, Malik said. He added that many youths were moving away, leaving their elderly parents behind, and that families were concerned about who would take care of their land in the future.

Malik said an average of Rs 20 lakh was spent on each child going abroad. With around 1.5 lakh youths leaving every year, he estimated that approximately Rs 30,000 crore was flowing out of Punjab annually.

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He said the figure covered only those whose visas were approved, accounting for about 20 per cent of applicants. The remaining 80 per cent, he said, paid Rs 13,000 in embassy fees but had their visa applications rejected at the interview stage. Malik blamed the Mann government's alleged misgovernance for turning Punjab into a land of ageing people.

He identified a severe economic crisis, unemployment and social pressure as the primary reasons behind the large-scale migration.

Malik also warned that youths unable to secure legal visas were falling prey to fraudulent travel agents and human traffickers. Such agents, he said, were sending them abroad illegally through routes considered unlawful both by the Indian government and in their destination countries.