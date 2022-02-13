BJP candidate alleges attack on wife, daughters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 12

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by party candidate from the Amritsar East constituency, Jagmohan Singh, on Saturday held a protest against Shiromani Akali Dal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Punjab Police and the authorities concerned. Jagmohan alleged that some SAD-backed unidentified persons attacked his wife and daughters in two different incidents.

The BJP candidate alleged that his wife, Anu, was attacked by four unidentified persons at Airport Road. Anu said, “Four unidentified persons intercepted my car around 11.15 am and tried to pull my dupatta. I was talking to the election observer on mobile phone. He is a witness of the entire episode. I asked the driver to flee the scene. In the evening, when my daughters were displaying stickers, four persons attacked our driver and snatched his phone. They threatened them to face dire consequences”.

Jagmohan said they have written to the EC and the DGP, Punjab, regarding this. “I will sit on hunger strike until the police takes action against hooligans,” he said. —