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Home / Amritsar / BJP condemns demolition of gurdwara in Pakistan

BJP condemns demolition of gurdwara in Pakistan

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune Health Panel
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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District BJP president Harvinder Singh Sandhu has strongly condemned the reported demolition of a more than 125-year-old historic gurdwara at Farooqabad in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura district, alleging that the incident reflects the unsafe condition of minority religious sites in the neighbouring country.

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In a statement, Sandhu alleged that the historic gurdwara at Mandi Sakrana in Farooqabad was demolished by some people in an attempt to grab the property. Describing the incident as an attack on Sikh heritage, he said Pakistan had failed to protect religious sites associated with the Sikh community. Gurpartap Singh Tikka and Jaspal Singh Shantu were also present during the media interaction.

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Sandhu said Pakistan is home to several historic gurdwaras and Sikh heritage sites linked to the Sikh Gurus and the community’s history, which are places of faith for Sikhs across the world. He said the responsibility for protecting and preserving these sites rests with the Pakistan government and the local administration.

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Describing the demolished structure as a historic shrine dating back to the Singh Sabha movement, Sandhu said it was associated with significant memories of Sikh history. He alleged that the local administration and the Pakistan government had failed in their responsibility to safeguard minority religious heritage.

The BJP leader urged the Pakistan government and the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident and take stringent action against those responsible. He also called on the authorities to rebuild and preserve the historic gurdwara, saying concrete measures should be taken to protect Sikh religious heritage and prevent such incidents from recurring.

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Meanwhile, the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) has also appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take up the matter diplomatically with the Pakistan government. In a memorandum, the organisation urged the Ministry of External Affairs to press Pakistan to identify, arrest and punish those responsible for the demolition and ensure the reconstruction of the historic gurdwara in accordance with Sikh faith, maryada and traditions. The memorandum, signed by Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi and Manmohan Singh Brar, said the incident had deeply hurt the sentiments of Sikhs across the world and sought India’s intervention to ensure accountability and the restoration of the shrine.

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