BJP, Congress and SAD running campaign to defame Punjab: AAP leader

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused the BJP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of running a campaign to defame Punjab by repeatedly raising the issues of drugs and law and order, asserting that the three parties had no moral right to question the AAP government over the drug menace given their own records in power.

Singh alleged that the illegal drug trade had flourished during the previous SAD-BJP regime, while the Congress government had failed to take effective action against the menace during its five-year tenure.

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“I was in charge here from 2015 to 2017 and witnessed how Punjab was pushed into the drug trade. The BJP, SAD and Congress have no moral right to lecture us on drugs,” he said, claiming that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government had registered more than 96,000 cases in connection with drug-related offences and dealt with the menace with iron hand.

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Accusing the BJP of selectively raising the drug issue in Punjab for political gains, Singh cited drug seizures at Gujarat's Mundra port and questioned why the BJP was not being held to the same standards on narcotics-related cases elsewhere.

He also referred to deaths allegedly caused by spurious liquor in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, questioning the BJP's criticism of Punjab while similar incidents occurred in states ruled by the party.

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Singh alleged that the BJP, Congress and SAD were attempting to tarnish Punjab's image ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Expressing confidence in the AAP's prospects in the 2027 Assembly elections, Singh cited the state government's welfare initiatives, including 300 units of free electricity, 70,000 government jobs, improved canal irrigation, financial assistance for women under Maawan Dhian Satkar Scheme and a proposed medical insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.

AAP leader also accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies, including Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for political purposes, alleging that central agencies became active in Opposition-ruled states when elections approached.

Questioning the alleged selective action by the agencies, he asked why they were not taking similar action in BJP led states like Uttar Pradesh.

He further raised concerns over electoral rolls, alleging that large-scale additions and deletions of voters could influence election outcomes.

“If lakhs of votes are deleted and lakhs of new votes are added while sitting in Delhi, what is the meaning of an election?” he asked.