BJP district chief of Amritsar meets Kunwar, chalks out poll strategy

BJP district president (urban) Salil Kapoor met former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, hinting at the party's efforts to integrate the newly inducted leader into its organisational framework and explore his role in strengthening its presence across the district ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Days after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joining the BJP, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh met Salil Kapoor, along with district general secretary Mohit Mahajan and vice-president Sanjay Sharma.

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The meeting assumes significance as the BJP leadership discussed the political situation in all five Assembly constituencies of Amritsar district, besides deliberating on the party's organisational expansion and grassroots outreach.

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Kapoor is also the first senior local leaders from the BJP to formally meet Kunwar after his induction into the BJP.

The discussions reportedly centred on issues that could shape the party's political agenda in the region, including the law and order situation in Amritsar, pending development projects and basic civic concerns.

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The meeting also indicates that the BJP is looking at bringing Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and his team into its organisational and electoral planning, rather than limiting his induction to an individual political switch.

Kapoor described the former IPS officer as a seasoned leader with an understanding of public issues, stating that his joining would strengthen the party in Amritsar and the surrounding region. He said the issues consistently raised by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh were in line with the BJP's focus on public concerns.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to the party leadership, saying he and his colleagues would work with dedication for the development of Amritsar and Punjab.

He also indicated that his team would work under the party leadership's directions during the Assembly elections, with the stated objective of ensuring BJP candidates' victory across all Assembly constituencies in Amritsar.