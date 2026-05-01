BJP holds meet ahead of Patti, Bhikhiwind polls in Tarn Taran

A district-level meeting was held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s district office here on Sunday to formulate a strategy for the upcoming Patti Municipal Council and Bhikhiwind Nagar Panchayat elections.

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The meeting was attended by candidates willing to contest elections from Patti and Bhikhiwind, as well as the party’s district leaders. The meeting, led by BJP district president Harjit Singh Sandhu, was addressed by BJP national secretary and Jammu MLA Narinder Raina. Raina said candidates from Patti and Bhikhiwind with an honest and clean image would be

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given party tickets.

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The party needed workers who worked with dedication, he added, saying the BJP’s responsibility towards people had increased after Narendra Modi was handed power for the third time at the Centre.