BJP leader accuses AAP MLA of favouring firm for liquor vends in Amritsar

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 30

BJP national secretary Jagmohan Singh Raju has raised objections over the alleged recommendation by an AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur for allotment of a liquor vend outside railway station. Raju wrote to the Deputy Commissioner and MC Commissioner to reject the alleged recommendation and investigate the alleged corruption angle behind it.

Jagmohan Singh Raju alleged that Jeevan Jyot Kaur, MLA of Aam Aadmi Party (Amritsar East), has allegedly recommended to the district authorities opening of liquor vends in the holy city by a business house. Showing a copy of an application received by the office of Municipal Commissioner on September 23, the BJP leader alleged that the letter has been recommended by the MLA. It is also suspected that heavy bribe has been paid by a business house to Jeevan Jyot Kaur for making the recommendation.

“Amritsar is the most sacred city of Sikhs. Opening of liquor shops in the holy city deeply hurts the religious sentiments of the Sikhs. Not only this, it has an adverse impact on the religious sentiments of the local public. Uncontrolled alcohol consumption has become a public hazard too. Consuming alcohol on roads, especially outside liquor vends, has become a common sight in the city. Drinkers have no fear of the law. Crime against women, chain snatching, domestic violence and crime against tourists is on the rise. Residents have expressed their concern over this ever increasing menace and urged the authorities to nip the evil in the bud. But officials are expressing helplessness in the face of pressure from the MLAs of the ruling party. Our city needs more schools, hospitals and playgrounds, not liquor vends,” said Raju.

He demanded from the DC and MC Commissioner to reject the alleged recommendations of Jeevan Jyot Kaur, MLA of Aam Aadmi Party (Amritsar East), for opening of new liquor vends and investigate the angle of alleged corruption (bribery), if any, behind the recommendation.

