BJP leaders hail Modi for Vande Bharat Express train

Amritsar, December 30

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hailed the Modi government for launching Vande Bharat Express and other special trains for Ayodhya on the inauguration of the temple. BJP leaders led by former Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik were present at the flagging off ceremony at the railway station this morning.

Malik said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among leaders and workers of the BJP in Amritsar with the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train. BJP leaders, including district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu, expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his commitment to the progress of Punjab through various projects, such as the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway and the establishment of IIM in the holy city.

Sandhu criticised the previous Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments for hindering Punjab’s development, leading to the migration of industries and businesses to neighbouring states. The efforts of BJP in Punjab, particularly PM Modi’s support for a high-speed rail from Amritsar to Delhi, were acknowledged, said Sandhu. The Vande Bharat train for Amritsar is set to operate at a speed of around 160 kilometers per hour, benefiting businesses in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, he added.

