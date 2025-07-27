BJP leaders tell party workers to put up united show in bypoll

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while addressing a district level conference here on Friday, called upon party workers to unite for the coming Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha by-election with zeal.

Former Union Minister Som Parkash, while speaking on the occasion, said that the national leadership of the party was concentrating at the booth level in Punjab for which the district leadership had to work hard.

The other leaders who spoke on the occasion included former cabinet minister Surjit Kumar Jiani, Jai Inder Kaur, Kewal Singh Dhillon, KD Bhandari and Naresh Sharma who stressed on the need to strengthen the party organisationally at booth level.

The leaders said that in the last by-election, the BJP performed much better and the future too held better prospects for the party.

Harjit Singh Sandhu, district president, shared the party’s activities. However, some senior leaders of the party were conspicuous by their absence.