BJP organises motorcycle rally

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

The Bharatiya Janata Party rang in the New Year by holding the ‘Alakh Jagao Motorcycle Rally’ here today.

Hundreds of youths and activists from the North Assembly Constituency, led by Ward No. 13 in-charge Loveleen Wariach. BJP leader Rajinder Sharma also participated in the motorcycle rally. This rally began from the Dasmesh Avenue, passed through the Bypass Majitha Road, the Green Field, the New Green Field, the Gulmohar Avenue, the Indira Colony, the Sher-e-Punjab Avenue and concluded at the BJP office in the Shri Ram Avenue. The rally was inaugurated by BJP urban president Harvinder Singh Sandhu.

Sandhu said, “Just like this successful motorcycle rally by the BJP, other programmes will also be organised in every ward.” Addressing the workers, he stressed that the BJP’s pro-people policies will be delivered to the masses. “The people of the country are benefiting from dozens of public welfare schemes of the BJP-led Central Government. The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government, however, is cheating the people of the state by scrapping such beneficial schemes. The truth will be conveyed to the people during these rallies,” he added.