BJP organises motorcycle rally

Amritsar, January 1
The Bharatiya Janata Party rang in the New Year by holding the ‘Alakh Jagao Motorcycle Rally’ here today.
Hundreds of youths and activists from the North Assembly Constituency, led by Ward No. 13 in-charge Loveleen Wariach. BJP leader Rajinder Sharma also participated in the motorcycle rally. This rally began from the Dasmesh Avenue, passed through the Bypass Majitha Road, the Green Field, the New Green Field, the Gulmohar Avenue, the Indira Colony, the Sher-e-Punjab Avenue and concluded at the BJP office in the Shri Ram Avenue. The rally was inaugurated by BJP urban president Harvinder Singh Sandhu.
Sandhu said, “Just like this successful motorcycle rally by the BJP, other programmes will also be organised in every ward.” Addressing the workers, he stressed that the BJP’s pro-people policies will be delivered to the masses. “The people of the country are benefiting from dozens of public welfare schemes of the BJP-led Central Government. The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government, however, is cheating the people of the state by scrapping such beneficial schemes. The truth will be conveyed to the people during these rallies,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...