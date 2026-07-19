BJP picks Salil Kapoor as new Amritsar district chief

Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the state’s BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday announced organisational changes in the party’s Amritsar district unit.

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As part of the reshuffle, the party high command has appointed Salil Kapoor as the new district president.

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Kapoor’s appointment is being seen as an effort to strengthen the party’s grassroots network.

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Over the years, he has held several key positions, including ward president. Reacting to his appointment, Kapoor said leading the party in an important border district like Amritsar would be a significant responsibility.

He added that his primary focus would be on strengthening coordination between senior and new party

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workers.