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Home / Amritsar / BJP picks Salil Kapoor as new Amritsar district chief

BJP picks Salil Kapoor as new Amritsar district chief

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:36 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Salil Kapoor
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Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the state’s BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday announced organisational changes in the party’s Amritsar district unit.

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As part of the reshuffle, the party high command has appointed Salil Kapoor as the new district president.

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Kapoor’s appointment is being seen as an effort to strengthen the party’s grassroots network.

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Over the years, he has held several key positions, including ward president. Reacting to his appointment, Kapoor said leading the party in an important border district like Amritsar would be a significant responsibility.

He added that his primary focus would be on strengthening coordination between senior and new party

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