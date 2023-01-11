BJP pulls up socks for Amritsar civic body elections

AMRITSAR, JANUARY 10
Manthri Srinivasulu, BJP general secretary and Bikramjit Singh Cheema, state BJP general secretary held a meeting with the members of the district unit of the BJP at its office here on Tuesday.
Ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections, they discussed ways to consolidate the party at the grassroot level.
Harvinder Singh Sandhu, president, BJP district unit, said circle presidents and district core committee members took part in the meeting. The leaders also celebrated Lohri.
