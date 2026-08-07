BJP questions transfer of Amritsar top cop Gurpreet Bhullar after Jantar Mantar remarks on ISI-backed module

The transfer of senior Punjab Police officer Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has triggered a fresh political controversy, with the BJP questioning the timing of the move. The party said that the transfer, which came just days after Bhullar publicly disclosed details of an alleged ISI-backed conspiracy to exploit the Jantar Mantar protests and target security personnel as well as Parliament, has raised serious questions.

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Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the Amritsar Police Commissioner, was transferred after the force announced a breakthrough against alleged Pakistan-backed terror modules.

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BJP National spokesperson RP Singh said the sequence of events was "bound to invite scrutiny", emphasising that Bhullar's transfer came only days after he revealed details of the alleged ISI-backed conspiracy.

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In a post on X, Singh questioned whether Bhullar's disclosures had become politically inconvenient for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Was his disclosure politically inconvenient? Did his revelations about the alleged Jantar Mantar conspiracy make some people uncomfortable, particularly Arvind Kejriwal and his 'chhota recharge'?" Singh asked, launching a sharp attack on the AAP leadership.

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The BJP leader further alleged that the Punjab government appeared unwilling to confront what he described as disturbing revelations. Instead of acting on the disclosures, Singh claimed, the government had chosen to sideline the officer who brought them into the public domain.

"When exposing uncomfortable facts invites a transfer rather than action, it raises serious questions about the government's priorities and its commitment to transparency and accountability," Singh said.