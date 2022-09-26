BJP slams govt over law & order

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 25

Former MLA and the BJP leader Fatehjang Singh Bajwa came down heavily on the AAP-led state government, calling the administration a total failure. The BJP leader was interacting with newsmen on Saturday in Tarn Taran when he made those remarks.

Unloading on the state government, he blamed the worsening law-and-order situation in the state on negligence on part of the government.

He noted that cases of murder, robbery, looting and snatching have been on the rise. He stressed that the sky-rocketing prices of sand and other building material have rendered lakhs of labourers jobless.

He called the ‘Operation Lotus’ launched by the AAP, an attempt to just cover up the failure of their administration. Some other local leaders were also present on the occasion.

#tarn taran