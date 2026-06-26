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Home / Amritsar / BJP suspends Amritsar SC Morcha president after son’s arrest in arms haul case

BJP suspends Amritsar SC Morcha president after son’s arrest in arms haul case

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Taking serious note of the arrest of Rohan Khosla, son of BJP district SC Morcha president Shiv Kumar, the party on Thursday suspended Shiv Kumar from its primary membership.

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Rohan Khosla was arrested on June 19 during a joint operation conducted by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) and the Border Security Force (BSF). Security agencies recovered 26 sophisticated weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle, from his possession. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that he had smuggled weapons on previous occasions as well. He is currently in police custody for further investigation.

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Confirming the development, BJP district president Harwinder Singh Sandhu said that although Shiv Kumar had not been actively involved in party affairs for several months, the seriousness of the case could not be ignored.

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“Even though he has remained inactive in party activities for the past several months, we cannot overlook an issue of such gravity, especially when it concerns national security. Therefore, he has been suspended from the party with immediate effect,” Sandhu said.

The arrest triggered a political controversy, with AAP chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal targeting the BJP and alleging that the incident exposed the party’s purported attempts to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

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Dhaliwal questioned senior BJP leaders, including Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and national general secretary Tarun Chugh, asking whether the party would act against what he described as “criminal elements” within its ranks.

He also raised concerns over border security, stating that despite the BSF functioning under the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah, weapons and narcotics continued to enter Punjab.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has repeatedly sought anti-drone systems to strengthen border security, but the BJP-led Centre has failed to provide adequate support. This exposes the BJP’s anti-Punjab stance,” Dhaliwal alleged.

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