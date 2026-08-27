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Home / Amritsar / BJP to begin Punjab poll outreach from today; Shivraj Chouhan to meet farmers in Amritsar district

BJP to begin Punjab poll outreach from today; Shivraj Chouhan to meet farmers in Amritsar district

The main event is his engagement with farmers at Baba Bakala's Umra Nangal village

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:39 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. file
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Ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections, the BJP will commence its ground connect with the people of Punjab starting today.

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The first visit in a series of ministerial visits planned for the state would be of Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

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Chouhan will arrive in Punjab's Amritsar later today and has a daylong programme in Amritsar tomorrow.

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The main event is his engagement with farmers at Baba Bakala's Umra Nangal village.

Official sources said Chouhan would start his day tomorrow with prayers at Harmandir Sahib and then reach Baba Bakala for ‘Kisan Chaupal’ where he will take note of farmers’ concerns.

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Also in his tour plan is a visit to Gurdwara Baba Bakala which commemorates the ninth Sikh Guru Guru Tegh Bahadur who laid down his life to uphold the freedom of faith of Kashmiri Pandits at the height of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's repressive regime.

Other union ministers will also gradually come and engage the electorate of Punjab.

The ground connect plan was scheduled to begin after the conclusion of BJP general secretary organisation BL Santhosh's Punjab visit which ended yesterday.

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