Taking serious note of the arrest of Rohan Khosla, son of BJP district SC Morcha president Shiv Kumar, the party's core committee is set to meet later today to decide the latter's future within the organisation.

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Rohan Khosla was arrested on June 19 in a joint operation conducted by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) and the Border Security Force (BSF). Security agencies recovered 26 sophisticated weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle, from his possession.

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His subsequent interrogation revealed that he had allegedly smuggled weapons on earlier occasions as well. He is currently in police custody for further investigation.

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Confirming the development, BJP district president Harwinder Singh Sandhu said that although Shiv Kumar had not been actively involved in party affairs for several months, the matter could not be ignored.

"Even though he has remained inactive in party activities for the past several months, we cannot overlook an issue of such seriousness, especially when it concerns national security," Sandhu said.

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The arrest has triggered a political row, with AAP chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal targeting the BJP and alleging that the incident exposed the party's alleged attempts to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Dhaliwal questioned senior BJP leaders, including Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and national general secretary Tarun Chugh, asking whether the party would take action against what he termed "criminal elements" within its ranks.

He also raised concerns over border security, stating that while the BSF functions under the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah, weapons and narcotics continue to find their way into Punjab.

"Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has repeatedly sought anti-drone systems to strengthen border security, but the BJP-led Centre has failed to provide adequate support. This exposes the BJP's anti-Punjab stance," Dhaliwal alleged.

The BJP has yet to announce any disciplinary action against Shiv Kumar, with the party's core committee expected to deliberate on the issue later today.