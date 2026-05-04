BJP workers celebrate party’s multi-state electoral win in Amritsar

Dhol beats and distribution of laddoos marked the BJP’s historic victory in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, as Amritsar BJP leadership, led by urban unit president Harvinder Singh Sandhu, hailed it as “a strong encouragement” for party workers across the country.

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The BJP district office at Shaheed Harbans Lal Khanna Memorial was swarmed with party workers as early trends and news reports began to emerge.

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“The Jana Sangh, started in Bengal by Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and later transformed into the BJP, has now established a strong base among the people of Bengal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Sandhu.

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He added that the hard work of party workers had given the BJP the required ground strength, calling it a major source of motivation for workers in Punjab. “It’s a strong encouragement for the BJP ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections next year. The lawlessness and anti-people policies of the current state government have made people look for a change. We are very hopeful that party workers will work hard to gain people’s trust here as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated the party’s top leadership on its historic victory in West Bengal and a third consecutive win in Assam.

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Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah the key drivers behind the party’s emphatic success, he said the West Bengal result was a landmark achievement reflecting a shifting political landscape and growing acceptance of the BJP’s vision.

BJP workers and supporters from the North constituency, led by youth leader Akshay Sharma, danced to the beats of dhol and distributed sweets among supporters and passersby. A strong wave of excitement was witnessed among BJP supporters across the area.

Akshay Sharma said that the victory in West Bengal and other states is not just an electoral outcome but a reflection of the growing trust of the people in BJP’s policies and leadership. He claimed that Punjab’s political landscape would witness a major transformation in the coming years and asserted that the BJP would secure a significant victory in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.