BJP workers hail 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

BJP workers, led by their Amritsar Urban president Harvinder Singh Sandhu, listened to the live telecast of the hundredth episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme across more than 150 centers set up in five assembly constituencies of the city on Sunday.

The main programme was organised at Damganj area of the city in which former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna and BJP National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala took part.

After the programme, Khanna, who is currently the in-charge of party affairs of Himachal Pradesh, said the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, that was initiated by the Prime Minister on October 3, 2014, has reached a milestone with its hundredth episode.

“PM Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of India who started a direct discussion on the issues related to the people of the country by speaking directly to the people. All the things said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mann Ki Baat programme are inspiring and heart touching,” he said.

He added, “The PM listens to the problems faced by the common man, while also giving information about the schemes being run by the Central Government.”

Poonawala said, “The Mann Ki Baat programme was an extremely useful platform to reach out to the residents of remote areas of the country. Be it the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Abhiyan’, the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, promotion of women through self-help groups, sportspersons or great campaigns like organ donation, Modi spoke on all these matters to the masses.