BJP workers protest outside office of DC in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

On the call of BJP state president Ashwani Sharma, the district unit of the BJP, led by district president Suresh Mahajan, today staged a protest demonstration outside the DC office against the state government.

Speaking to mediapersons, Suresh Mahajan said there was surplus power in the state during the regime of the SAD-BJP government.

“We had started supplying power to other states as well during our tenure. But as soon as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government formed the govrenment in the state, a big power crisis arose in the state. The people have been seeing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann only in photos published in newspapers. Before the elections, the Chief Minister promised to provide 24-hour uninterrupted electricity and 300 units of free electricity per month to every household. But the public is not getting electricity even after paying money. Even farmers have been protesting against long power cuts,” he said.