BJP Yuva Morcha protests, seeks CBI probe into PCS row

The controversy surrounding the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Mains Examination-2025 has given the BJP fresh ammunition to intensify its political offensive against the Aam Aadmi Party government, with the party alleging that CM Bhagwant Mann-led administration has failed to ensure transparency and fairness in government recruitment.

Escalating its attack, the BJP Yuva Morcha staged a protest at Hathi Gate Chowk in Amritsar on Tuesday, burning an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the PCS examination results and the entire recruitment process.

The protest was led by Karan Beri, district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Amritsar (South). BJP district (Urban) president Salil Kapoor and Punjab BJP Yuva Morcha president Anuj Khosla were among those who participated in the demonstration.

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Addressing mediapersons, Khosla alleged that the controversy had created widespread anxiety and distrust among thousands of aspirants, who had invested years preparing for one of Punjab’s most prestigious competitive examinations.

Questioning the results and selection process, he called for an impartial investigation into concerns reportedly raised by candidates regarding roll numbers, examination-centre groupings, answer-sheet evaluation and marking procedures.

Demanding that the investigation go beyond a routine departmental inquiry, Khosla called for a CBI probe into the entire examination and recruitment process. He also demanded the preservation and scrutiny of CCTV footage, attendance records, biometric data and other relevant evidence to establish whether the examination had been conducted fairly.

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Salil Kapoor accused the AAP government of repeatedly betraying the aspirations of Punjab’s people, particularly its educated youth. Kapoor argued that the latest controversy had further undermined confidence in the government’s recruitment mechanisms. He demanded that subsequent selection processes be put on hold until the allegations surrounding the PCS examination were investigated and clarified.

With the BJP demanding a central investigation and a halt to further selection processes, the PCS examination controversy has emerged as another point of confrontation between the ruling AAP and the opposition party in Punjab.