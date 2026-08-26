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Home / Amritsar / BJP’s annual Rakhi event pulls crowds; has poll analysts talking

BJP’s annual Rakhi event pulls crowds; has poll analysts talking

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:48 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Women tie Rakhi to BJP leader Akshay Sharma in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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BJP leader Akshay Sharma’s annual Rakhi Mahasammelan turned into a significant display of political strength, with women from the Amritsar North constituency tying rakhis to him. The large gathering has also triggered political discussion ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, particularly at a time when BJP National Secretary BL Santosh is visiting Punjab and holding meetings ahead of the Rakharpunya Jor Mela on August 28.

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The annual programme, organised to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters, witnessed a large turnout, giving the event added political significance.

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Women presidents of all 204 booth committees formed in Amritsar North also participated in the event. Notably, all the booth committees are headed by women. Around 356 women who had lost their fathers, sons or brothers to drug-related deaths were also invited to the event and tied rakhis to Sharma.

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Addressing the gathering, Sharma said several sections of Amritsar North continued to live below the poverty line.

“Poverty is not a compulsion but a result of circumstances, and those circumstances can be changed,” he said.

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Sharma said young people needed to come forward and take responsibility for bringing about this change. He added that he wanted to see a constituency where political leaders were visible among the people not only during elections to seek votes, but also after elections, allowing residents to witness tangible change on the ground.

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