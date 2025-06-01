DT
BKI operative injured in police encounter during weapon recovery in Amritsar

BKI operative injured in police encounter during weapon recovery in Amritsar

Accused linked to Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Jeevan Fauji was arrested in connection with a firing incident
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:15 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Police officials at the encounter spot where the accused linked to Babbar Khalsa International was injured and apprehended in Amritsar, on Sunday, June 1, 2025. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
An operative linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Jeevan Fauji was injured in an encounter with Amritsar police during a weapon recovery operation in the Sultanwind area, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Gurlal Singh alias Harman, a resident of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran. He, along with his accomplice Karajpreet Singh of Verowal, Tarn Taran, had been arrested earlier in connection with a firing incident at a furniture shop, allegedly carried out for extortion purposes.

“In a significant breakthrough against Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror networks, Amritsar Commissionerate Police have successfully dismantled a terror and extortion module linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Jeevan Fauji. Two of his associates — Karajpreet Singh, resident of Verowal, Tarn Taran, and Gurlal Singh alias Harman, resident of Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran — have been apprehended,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav in a statement posted on X.

The DGP stated that according to the preliminary investigation, Jeevan Fauji, an active member of BKI, was targeting individuals in Punjab’s border districts for extortion. He had provided Karajpreet and Gurlal with a .30 bore pistol and instructed them to open fire at a furniture shop in Amritsar.

The incident was part of an extortion attempt, with Jeevan Fauji demanding ransom from a relative of the shop owner based in Canada.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that following the disclosure by accused Gurlal Singh, a police team took him to the Sultanwind area to recover the weapon used in the crime. During the operation, Gurlal attempted to escape and opened fire on the police party, prompting retaliatory action in self-defence.

Gurlal sustained a bullet injury to his left leg and was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for medical treatment.

