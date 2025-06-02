BKI terrorist Jeevan Fauji’s aide injured in police encounter

With the arrest of two shooters, the Amritsar Commissionerate police on Sunday claimed to have busted a terror and extortion module being run by Pakistan’s ISI-supported Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Jeevan Fauji here.

They had recently fired at a furniture shop leaving one person injured.

One of the shooters, identified as Gurlal Singh, alias Harman (23), a resident of Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran, was injured in a police encounter on Sunday when he was taken to Sultanwind area for recovery of a weapon. He was arrested by the police from Fazilka district on May 30.

The other arrested accused, Karajpreet Singh (23), a resident of Verowal, Tarn Taran, was arrested from Tarn Taran on May 26.

The police have recovered .30 bore pistol with a live round and a bike used in the crime from them.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Jeevan Fauji, an active BKI member, has been targeting individuals in border districts of Punjab for extortion. He had provided a .30 bore pistol to Karajpreet and Gurlal for firing at the furniture shop on May 17. The incident had left an employee, Prince Sharma, injured.

Fauji was demanding extortion money of Rs 1 lakh dollars from Manvir Singh, a Canada-based relative of the furniture shop owner.

While sharing details, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following the disclosure of accused Gurlal, a police team took him along for the recovery of the weapon used in the crime. During this operation, the accused took out a pistol and tried to shoot at the police party. However, an alert cop caught hold of him resulting in the scuffle in which Gurlal suffered a bullet injury in the leg which was fired from his own pistol.

He was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for treatment.