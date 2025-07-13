DT
BKI terrorist, two operatives booked for firing, extortion

Demanded an extortion of Rs 50 lakh
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:01 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Amritsar police have booked a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Sarvan Singh, alias Jeevan Fauji, and his unknown operatives in connection with firing outside a hospital at Sudhar village under Ramdas police station here late on Friday. Fauji originally hailed from Shehzada Kalan village in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.

He had demanded an extortion of Rs 50 lakh from the victim, a commission agent and owner of the hospital on May 25, following which a case was registered on June 1. The police have now registered a new FIR against Fauji on charges of firing and attempt to murder.

Kulwinder Singh in his complaint alleged that yesterday two bike-borne persons with faces covered came outside his hospital and fired three gun shots at the hospital. He said he had a narrow escape in the incident. The suspects later fled towards Makowal village side.

Immediately after the firing, he got a call from Fauji, who threatened him.

