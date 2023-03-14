BKU (Bhanu) activists hold rally over demands

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) will not tolerate injustice done to farmers at all and will guard their legitimate demands. Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, national president of the union, stated this after participating in a huge rally organised in the city on the Tarn Taran road here on Monday.

He declared Lakhwinder Bachan, a native of the holy city, as the state president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu). Bhanu said now the farmers would not commit suicide due to debt nor would they have to stop trains or come out on the streets to raise their demands. Now the Bharatiya Kisan Union will take their voice to the Central Government.

Talking about the Congress, he said it ruled the country for decades, but ignored the ‘Annadata’. As a result, farmers had to struggle for their rights. This would not happen now as the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) would play an important role in getting the farmers their due rights.

Newly appointed state president Lakhwinder Bachan assured that he would fulfill his responsibility with full honesty. Efforts would be made to resolve every difficulty of the farmers. Since it was difficult to do it alone, first of all, the office-bearers of the BKU will be appointed in different districts of Punjab and then work undertaken on a war footing.

He said there were rumours of embezzlement of crores under the Delhi-Katra Express Highway. The matter would be brought to the notice of the Central Government and the officials involved in the alleged fraud will be put behind bars. Besides, efforts would be made to remove the stigma of drug addiction from Punjab, he added.