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Home / Amritsar / BKU calls off stir after govt word

BKU calls off stir after govt word

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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BKU members say their next move will depend on the outcome of the October 13 meeting.
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Following the government’s assurance, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Tuesday suspended its protest. Members of the organisation have been invited for talks on October 13.

On October 5, the organisation launched an indefinite protest outside nearly 19 DC offices across the state.

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Addressing protesters in Amritsar, BKU leader Dr Parvinder Singh Pandori Vadaich said the decision was taken after the government assured the union of a meeting. He said the organisation would decide its next course of action based on the outcome of the October 13 meeting.

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District president Kashmir Singh Dhangai said both Punjab and Central Governments had allegedly maintained a criminal silence on farmers’ issues.

In Amritsar, farmers and women held a demonstration by blocking the gate of the DC office. They later marched from the Kacheri Chowk to the Police Commissionerate office, where they burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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The union wants negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement with the US scrapped, agreements with imperialist countries that it alleges are against farmers’ interests withdrawn and the land pooling policy repealed.

The protesters also sought compensation for those affected by floods, implementation of a new agriculture policy, resolution of the shortage of DAP fertiliser, a legal guarantee for minimum support price, loan waiver for farmers and farm labourers, withdrawal of cases registered against leaders during farmers’ agitations.

They also demanded withdrawal of the electricity and seed bills, and resolution of other pending farmers’ issues.

The union leaders warned that if the October 13 meeting failed to work out a resolution, the organisation would decide on intensifying the agitation.

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