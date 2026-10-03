BKU to lay siege to DC offices on Oct 5

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan has appealed to farmers, labourers and women to join the October 5 protest.

In reiteration of their demands, farmers have planned to gherao all DC offices in Punjab on October 5.

Advertisement

At Gurdwara Baba Jiwan Singh in Gagomahal, union members said they were intensifying the agitation over 13 unmet demands.

Advertisement

Ugrahan said women would hold a separate protest in the evening and perform "pitt siyapa" (chaos of mourning) against the Punjab Government.

The union had earlier staged a 15-day protest outside DC offices across Punjab.

Advertisement

The members alleged that the government had failed to resolve issues raised by farmers, labourers nd other sections of society.

They also criticised the reported efforts to negotiate a tariff-free trade agreement between India and the US, claiming that such an arrangement could adversely affect farmers and small industries.

The BKU leader said increased imports of agricultural and industrial products could put additional economic pressure on small producers and farmers.

He demanded that the Centre abandon the proposed tariff-free negotiations with the US and review trade agreements with developed countries in view of the interests of farmers, labourers and small industries.

Among the organisation's other demands include withdrawal of the Punjab Government's land pooling policy and policies related to privatisation and commercialisation of water, implementation of a new farmer, labourer and environment friendly agricultural policy, compensation for flood-hit people and restoration of land ownership rights.

The union is also demanding loan waivers for farmers and labourers, withdrawal of electricity and seed bills and the four labour codes, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, labourers and their leaders during agitations, and restoration of the earlier form of the MGNREGA.

Ugrahan said workers were visiting villages to mobilise people.