DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / BKU to lay siege to DC offices on Oct 5

BKU to lay siege to DC offices on Oct 5

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:52 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) members in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan has appealed to farmers, labourers and women to join the October 5 protest.

In reiteration of their demands, farmers have planned to gherao all DC offices in Punjab on October 5.

Advertisement

At Gurdwara Baba Jiwan Singh in Gagomahal, union members said they were intensifying the agitation over 13 unmet demands.

Advertisement

Ugrahan said women would hold a separate protest in the evening and perform "pitt siyapa" (chaos of mourning) against the Punjab Government.

The union had earlier staged a 15-day protest outside DC offices across Punjab.

Advertisement

The members alleged that the government had failed to resolve issues raised by farmers, labourers nd other sections of society.

They also criticised the reported efforts to negotiate a tariff-free trade agreement between India and the US, claiming that such an arrangement could adversely affect farmers and small industries.

The BKU leader said increased imports of agricultural and industrial products could put additional economic pressure on small producers and farmers.

He demanded that the Centre abandon the proposed tariff-free negotiations with the US and review trade agreements with developed countries in view of the interests of farmers, labourers and small industries.

Among the organisation's other demands include withdrawal of the Punjab Government's land pooling policy and policies related to privatisation and commercialisation of water, implementation of a new farmer, labourer and environment friendly agricultural policy, compensation for flood-hit people and restoration of land ownership rights.

The union is also demanding loan waivers for farmers and labourers, withdrawal of electricity and seed bills and the four labour codes, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, labourers and their leaders during agitations, and restoration of the earlier form of the MGNREGA.

Ugrahan said workers were visiting villages to mobilise people.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts