BKU Ugrahan protests policies of G20

Amritsar, March 15

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) organised a rally in Doburji near here to protest against the World Trade Organisation (WTO) stating that its policies are against the interests of poor masses.

While addressing the gathering, state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the government had disrespected the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh by inviting and treating the British and other pro-corporate nations to the city. He claimed that the present G20 Summit in Punjab is discussing ways to loot natural resources of the land.

Ugrahan said the government claims that foreign investment would boost development of the area but the corporate houses always work to maximize their profit.

He said the three controversial agricultural laws by the Centre were brought on the suggestions of organisations such as G20 and WTO. “Plans to loot a country’s natural resources and labour force by the imperialists are formulated on a regular basis through these forums,” he said.

The gathering was also addressed by union’s general secretary Shingara Singh Mann, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union leader Lachman Singh Sewewala and others.