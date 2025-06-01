Blackout drill conducted in city as part of Operation Shield

In a coordinated effort to prepare the city for emergency scenarios, a blackout drill was conducted across Amritsar on Friday evening from 8 pm to 8:30 pm under Operation Shield. As part of the civil defence exercise, lights were switched off in large parts of the city to simulate a total power shutdown in the event of an air raid or wartime emergency. The inner areas of the city, however, along with the airport zone and rural regions, were exempted from the blackout due to operational considerations.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney stated that the drill was aimed at testing public and departmental preparedness during emergencies. “The cooperation from both the electricity department and the public was commendable. Except for hospitals and a few essential services, the entire power supply was shut off as part of the drill,” she said.

Earlier in the evening, a mock drill was also carried out in the Ranjit Avenue area under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Sareen. The drill simulated an air raid scenario, during which trained personnel conducted evacuation and safety protocols, guiding residents on how to react and protect themselves.

“The objective of this exercise was to ensure that residents are well-prepared to respond quickly and effectively during emergencies like air raids or wartime conditions,” stated Sareen.

During such blackout situations, all lights, including inverters and generators, must be turned off completely. Solar and CCTV lights should also be disabled. Additionally, vehicle lights are to be turned off, and cars should be parked along the roadside with no illumination to avoid drawing attention.

Deputy Commissioner Sawhney emphasised that blackout drills serve as crucial emergency measures to prevent potential aerial attacks by minimising visibility. She further directed that notices will be issued to shops, hotels and establishments that failed to comply with the blackout guidelines. Officials claimed that police and civil officials remained present on the ground throughout the duration of the drill to ensure strict enforcement and monitor public response.