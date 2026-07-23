Blackout hits 12 villages in Gurdaspur; officials blame workers’ stir

Ravi Dhaliwal

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Tribune News Service

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Gurdaspur, July 22

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As many as 20,000 villagers of 12 villages here have been without electricity for the past 36 hours.

What made the situation even worse is the fact that instead of addressing the issue, PSPCL officials deflected the blame on the ongoing strike of contractual and outsourced employees.

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The officials said due to the strike, they couldn’t help much.

The villages fall under the Dinanagar sub-division, part of Gurdaspur district.

While 10 of these villages depend on the Pathankot division for power supply, the remaining two look to the Gurdaspur division.

A senior PSPCL official said the power supply was erratic as these villages were located in the tail-end areas.

Voicing anger, Amrik Singh, a resident of Paniyar village, said: “What is our fault? If that’s the case why does Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann keep saying all villages in Punjab, including the far-off ones, have access to electricity? We cannot even charge our mobile phones.”

Gurdaspur XEN Kuldeep Singh stated that there was a glitch in the electricity feeder. “The problem is being fixed,” he added.

Gagan Bhaskar, Pathankot division XEN, said, “The load of damaged electricity poles is being shifted to an agriculture pump (AP) feeder. We are hopeful of an early resolution.” Manjit Singh Dala, a resident of Dala village, said, the water supply too was hit.