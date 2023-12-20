Blast case witness receives threat call

Amritsar, December 19
On the complaint of Sant Nirankari Bhawan, the Rajasansi police have booked some unidentified person for threatening a witness in the Nirakari Bhawan blast case.
The witness in case, Onkar Singh, told the police, “I am serving as head at Nirankari Bhawan, Adliwal Road, Rajasansi. On November 18, 2018, a grenade was hurled during a satsang at Nirankari Bhawan. The grenade exploded leaving three devotees dead and around 26 injured.”
Onkar Singh said suspects Avtar Singh and Bikramjit Singh were arrested by the police. He said their accomplices Harmeet Singh PHD, Lakhbir Singh Rode, Paramjit Singh Lali and Javed were abroad. After completing investigation, the case was sub- judice in the court. Onkar said, “I am going to appear as witness in the court on December 20. My son Gurpiyar Singh received call from unknown number on December 17. The unidentified caller threatened that Onkar should not appear against Avtar. The caller said Onkar has to give statement in favour of Avtar. Otherwise your family will suffer losses.” The call recording was submitted to the police after which a case was registered.
