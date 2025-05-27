An explosion in a vacant plot of a residential colony on the Majitha Road Bypass led to the death of a man who had reportedly come to collect a "consignment from the site" on Tuesday.

According to sources, the blast was so intense that both of the person's arms were blown off above the wrists.

Maninder Singh, SSP Amritsar Rural, stated that the police had been tracking the individual who sustained serious injuries in the blast.

He claimed the man had come to retrieve the consignment and that the explosion occurred due to mishandling of the bomb.

Hearing the loud explosion, local residents rushed to the scene and immediately informed the police.

A police team arrived, cordoned off the area, and began an investigation.

In the initial probe, DIG Border Range Satinder Singh claimed that the ISI-backed Babar Khalsa was behind the incident, aiming to disturb peace in the region.

Officials said they had prior inputs about the injured individual and are now working to identify him and his accomplices.

Authorities also claimed to possess strong evidence linking the deceased to a Pakistan-backed terrorist group.