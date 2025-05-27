DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Blast on Amritsar's Majitha road, man retrieving consignment killed; ISI-backed Babar Khalsa link suspected

Blast on Amritsar's Majitha road, man retrieving consignment killed; ISI-backed Babar Khalsa link suspected

ISI-backed Babar Khalsa behind incident, aiming to disturb peace in the region, says DIG
article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:39 PM May 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An explosion in a vacant plot of a residential colony on the Majitha Road Bypass led to the death of a man who had reportedly come to collect a "consignment from the site" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to sources, the blast was so intense that both of the person's arms were blown off above the wrists.

Maninder Singh, SSP Amritsar Rural, stated that the police had been tracking the individual who sustained serious injuries in the blast.

Advertisement

He claimed the man had come to retrieve the consignment and that the explosion occurred due to mishandling of the bomb.

Hearing the loud explosion, local residents rushed to the scene and immediately informed the police.

Advertisement

A police team arrived, cordoned off the area, and began an investigation.

In the initial probe, DIG Border Range Satinder Singh claimed that the ISI-backed Babar Khalsa was behind the incident, aiming to disturb peace in the region.

Officials said they had prior inputs about the injured individual and are now working to identify him and his accomplices.

Authorities also claimed to possess strong evidence linking the deceased to a Pakistan-backed terrorist group.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper