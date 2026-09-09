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Home / Amritsar / Block-level events under ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ begin in Amritsar district

Block-level events under ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ begin in Amritsar district

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Students take part in an athletics event at Government College, Ajnala, in Amritsar on Tuesday.
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The block-level competitions of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ Season-4 began across Amritsar district on Tuesday, with the Punjab Government aiming to encourage greater youth participation in sport and strengthen the state’s sporting culture.

At Government College, Ajnala, the competitions were inaugurated by MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in the presence of District Sports Officer Gurmeet Singh.

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In the Attari Assembly constituency, MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas inaugurated the competitions at Government Senior Secondary School, Attari. Interacting with participating players, he encouraged them to take an active interest in sport, saying it not only helps young people stay physically fit but also develops discipline, teamwork and self-confidence.

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Ramdas said the Punjab Government was organising the fourth edition of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ to promote a strong sporting culture across the state and provide young athletes with a platform to showcase their talent.

The competitions are being held in phases, beginning at the block level, followed by district-level and state-level competitions. Players taking part will also have the opportunity to win cash prizes for outstanding performances, he said.

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Athletics events in various age categories were held on the opening day, with players from Ajnala block participating with enthusiasm and sporting spirit.

Addressing the athletes, Dhaliwal said the competitions were aimed at reviving Punjab’s glorious sporting legacy and providing an important platform to identify, nurture and promote sporting talent from villages, towns and cities across the state.

He wished the participants success and urged them to compete in the true spirit of sport and give their best throughout the competitions.

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