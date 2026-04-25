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Home / Amritsar / Blood donation camp held to mark Manav Ekta Diwas

Blood donation camp held to mark Manav Ekta Diwas

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:54 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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A large satsang programme and blood donation camp were organised at Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhawan, Khankot, on Friday to observe Manav Ekta Diwas (Human Unity Day).

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Addressing the gathering, Rakesh Sethi, zonal in-charge of Sant Nirankari Mandal, said when the divine consciousness of compassion, love, and oneness is awakened in the heart, a human being rises above narrow self-interest to become a powerful medium for the welfare of the entire universe.

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Observed on April 24 in the memory of Baba Gurbachan Singh, Manav Ekta Diwas was commemorated across thousands of satsang centres nationwide.

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Joginder Sukhija, secretary, Sant Nirankari Mandal, said blood donation camps were organised at approximately 200 locations across India, adding that around 40,000 units of blood were collected.

The day marked the beginning of an year-long service initiative, under which 705 blood donation camps will be organised across the country to

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continually strengthen the spirit of compassion and unity.

Notably, the tradition of blood donation has continued uninterrupted for the past four decades. So

far, approximately 1,500,230 units of blood have been collected through 9,174 camps.

In the Amritsar branch, the blood donation camp was conducted by

teams from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Civil Hospital, and hospitals based in Ajnala and Tarn Taran.

After proper health screenings, 470 units of blood were collected during the Amritsar camp.

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