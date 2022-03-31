Blood Donation Camp organised

Tribune News Service

A blood Donation Camp was organised by the Youth Red Cross Society, NSS and NCC units of BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar. Dr HS Nagpal, Managing Director, Hartej Hospital, was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony of the event. A team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Kamaljit Kaur, Assistant Prof, Blood Bank, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital conducted the camp. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said blood is the most exquisite gift that one can give to another person. Dr PS Grover, Medicaid Hospital was the chief guest for the closing ceremony of thecamp. He congratulated the college Principal, management, staff and students for coming forward for a noble cause. Total 60 units were collected during the camp. Knowledge Villa Integrated Education and Welfare Society (an NGO) awarded all the donors with the medals.

GNDU Alumni Society Portal launched

Amritsar: Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu launched GNDU Alumni Society Portal here. The alumni, general public and organisations based in India can donate to the alumni society in an online mode. The Vice-Chancellor said the contribution would be used to support the underprivileged students, organise lecture series, support research projects and create new infrastructure in the university. Prof Atul Khanna said the society, has got itself registered with the Registrar of Societies and the donors to the Alumni Society will get tax exemption benefits under section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Memorial Lectureship Award

Guru Nanak Dev University conferred Jaswant Singh Rai Memorial Lectureship Award 2022 to Prof Ramesh K Goyal, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University, New Delhi, for his distinguished contributions in the sector of pharmaceutical and life sciences. The award includes an engraved plaque and a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Prof Goyal conferred this award by the faculty of Life Sciences of Guru Nanak Dev University on the occasion of S Jaswant Singh Rai Memorial Lectureship Award function organised by the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Prof Avinash Kaur Nagpal, Nodal Officer, Sardar Jaswant Singh Rai Lectureship Awards, apprised the audience about Prof K S Rai and the Trust.

Spring Daleans plan trip to Dubai

Spring Dale Senior School created a wave of excitement in its students with the announcement of it sponsoring a trip to Dubai to be a part of the Dubai Expo 2020 for a group of 20 meritorious students. This trip will be the continuation of a series of activities organised to mark the celebration of its 40 th anniversary. Chairman, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu said, “ Such programmes not only impart many skills in children but give them an opportunity to explore and discover, the acts extremely essential for growth.” He promised to make such programmes a regular feature of the school system.

Meeting of Scouts and Guides

Bhavans SL Public School had organised a meeting of Triennial Elections of Scouts and Guides in the school premises. The event started with the lighting of the holy lamp. Jagroop Singh Sekho( State President Hindustan Scouts and Guides) graced the occasion as chief guest. Representatives from 12 different districts of Punjab elected an executive of Scouts and Guides. Jagroop Singh Sekhon was elected as State President. Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla and Vinod Kumar were elected as state vice president. JP Shoor was elected as state chairman.

Students visit PAU kisan mela

The Department of Agriculture of the Global Group of Institutes organised an educational tour for the students of 2nd, 4th and 6th Sem. of B.Sc. Agriculture (Hons) to Kisaan Mela being held at Krishi Vigyan Kendar run by Punjab Agricultural University, at Village Jahangir in Amritsar. As many as 65 students in all were part of the group that visited the mela and participated in the technical session addressed by the agricultural scientists from PAU who elaborately informed the students about the latest techniques and availability of new seed varieties for kharif crops. The students also visited the demonstration fields of different wheat and improved varieties and were educated about the whole process by the experts from PAU.

Workshop on distributed database

DAV’s Computer Department organised a seminar on Distributed System Architecture. The main spokesperson of this seminar was Atul Mehra of SocioTrade. Atul explained that a distributed database is a type of database that is not limited to a single system, it is spread over many sites or computers in the network. In other words, a distributed database is a collection of many interconnected data. There are clusters that are spread over different locations and they are interconnected through computer systems.

Talk on Emerging trends in tech

Amritsar Group College’s Department of Computer Science Engineering organised an expert talk on “Emerging Trends in Technology” in which we had our proud alumni as the keynote speaker Sakshi Goswami (Vice President, Bank of New York, Mellon), discussed the various buzzwords like Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Hyper Automation, Cyber Security Mesh, Low code /No code, Cloud Computing, Blockchain Technology, etc. used in today’s IT world. She reviewed various job profiles and advised the students to follow the guidelines given by her for a brilliant and successful career.

School celebrates foundation day

Woodstock Sr Sec School, Batala, celebrated its 22nd Founder’s Day, event to commemorate its legacy and success with enthusiasm and exuberance. The member of the management Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar and Dr Satinderjit Nijjar expressed their gratitude towards the staff and proud to see school coming such a long way since its inception. Principal Dr Ancy made commitment to strive with undoubting spirit, courage of conviction for excellence for the enlistment of the Woodstock Sr Sec School.

BEd results of Kairon College

Tarn Taran: The results of B.Ed. session 2020-2022 examination declared by Guru Nanak Dev University, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College of Education, Kairon (Patti) remained 100 per cent. Ram Iqbal, Chairman of the managing Committee of the College said Navpreet Kaur secured 82.52% marks, Sakhsi got 81.48 % and Avneet kaur got 81.05 % marks with first, second and third position respectively in the college. The management of the college extended best wishes to the student for their success in future. /OC