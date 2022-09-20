Blood donation camp organised

Amritsar:Students and faculty of DAV College organised a blood donation camp. The camp was aimed to encourage youngsters to step forward and donate blood as city faces a shortage of blood. “Excuses never save lives but donating and contributing does,” said Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar while addressing the students during the camp. Dr Rajesh Kumar also said at the institution, blood donation camps had always been organised by the NCC and the NSS wings of the college and they felt proud of the students who undertook this cause. In charge of Blood Donation Association, Dr BB Yadav informed that more than 50 donors participated in the cause. The NCC and the NSS volunteers participated with zeal and enthusiasm in the camp.

International Day of Clean Air at KCET

Students of Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology participated in International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, hosted by the Municipal Corporation. Various dignitaries presented their opinion in a seminar that was conducted. Dr Rajinder Kaur, Professor of Environmental Studies, Department of Botanical and Environmental Science, GNDU, was invited as a guest speaker. She spoke about the causes and effects of air pollution. The Director, Dr Manju Bala said purpose behind motivating students to attend such events was to make them aware of the problem. She said with rising carbon footprint in environment, it was important for each individual to work for a better environment. The NSS Coordinator, Jasjeevan Singh, and the Eco-Sikh Club Coordinator, Deepali Prajapat, were also present at the event. The NSS volunteers shared their thoughts on the topic and were felicitated with certificates of participation by the MC Amritsar.

Essay and speech competitions held

Nehru Yuva Kendra Amritsar organised Hindi fortnight program at Higher Secondary Smart Government School, Chheharta, Amritsar. District Youth Officer Akanksha Mahawaria said during the program essay competition and speech competition were conducted. The theme of the essay competition in the program was the contribution of Hindi language in the independence of the country, winner of which was Muskan, the second position was bagged by Priya and the third by Ravneet Kaur. The theme of the speech competition was the contribution of Hindi language to the unity of the country.

Seminar on AIDS to create awareness

The Red Ribbon Club of Khalsa College and Directorate of Youth Services Punjab, in collaboration with Punjab State AIDS Control Society, Chandigarh, organised a seminar on AIDS to create awareness. The ADC, RS Mudhal, said due to the disease, about six lakh fifty thousand people die in a year which is a matter of concern. Principal Dr Mahal Singh said the college was committed to create awareness among students against social evils and insurmountable diseases like AIDS along with higher education. Head of Department of Dermatology, Government Medical College, Amritsar Dr Tajinder Kaur said earlier this disease used to catch people of age between 25 to 35, now youth between 15 to 25 years are also suffering from it. She said that today 40 million people in the world are suffering from HIV virus. India is the third AIDS-affected country in the count after Africa and Nigeria. She said that at present Amritsar has more AIDS victims than all other districts of Punjab. Dr Ripudaman Singh Samra, SMO of ART Center Tarn Taran said there is no cure for this disease yet. Therefore, awareness is prevention. Punjab AIDS Control Society, Chandigarh released grant to nodal officers of 25 educational institutions of the district and 10 Red Ribbon clubs of Tarn Taran district during the advocacy meeting.

GNDU conducts Bakery Workshop

The Department of Hotel Management and Tourism of Guru Nanak Dev University organised a bakery workshop for the BHMCT students. Chef Vinod Polka was the resource person in the event. Professor in charge, Dr Mandeep Kaur introduced Chef Vinod Polka, who has been engaged in this sphere for last 43 years. He addressed the students with his inspiring words and assured that the pupils would gain hands-on experience in the bakery process. The response to the workshop was highly encouraging and participants got detailed training on baking cookies, puffs, breads and cakes of different varieties. Additionally, students learned about garnishing and icing, how to apply fondant art to make creative cakes and prepare different pastry doughs. Chef Harpreet Singh, another resource person, told the participants that this workshop had opened various options for them.

Mamta Niketan players honoured

Tarn Taran: Students of Mamta Niketan School who won medals in kick-boxing competitions in the ongoing district-level ‘Khedan Vatan Panjab Dean’ organised by the state government were honored by the school on Monday. Principal Gurcharan Kaur said the players of the school bagged five medals, including gold, silver and bronze, in the competition. Coach Partap Singh was also felicitated. tns/oc