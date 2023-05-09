Blood donation drive, free medical camp mark World Red Cross Day in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

The World Red Cross Day was marked at the district Red Cross Bhawan today as a blood donation camp was organised and free medical camp was also held. The day is celebrated in memory of the founder of Red Cross movement Henry Dununt. This year’s theme for celebrations is “Everything we do comes from the heart” and Gurpreet Kaur Sudan, president, District Red Cross society in her address said that generous act of blood donation can save the lives of many.

“This is a common knowledge that there is an extreme lack of blood donors in the country as there is extreme shortage of blood in blood banks. To raise awareness among young generation regarding blood donation, we have been running several campaigns and also encourage them to take lead, and come forward if someone requires blood in a life-threatening situation.” The district Red Cross members Gurdarshan Kaur Bawa , Dalbir Kaur Nagpal , Jasbir Kaur, Maninder Kaur Tandi, Vijay Maheshwari and Dr Harjit Singh Grover helped in the free medical camp held on the day.