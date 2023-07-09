Blood donation marks World Docs’ Day

Amritsar, July 8
The Amritsar chapter of the Indian Medical Association organized a blood donation camp to mark World Doctors’ Day here on Saturday. A total of 48 units were collected by local residents.
Members of the Rotary Club, Amritsar, FICCI FLO, Amritsar chapter, and the Pawan Valmeki Tirath Action Committee also participated in this camp. A team of Blood Bank, Civil Hospital, conducted the camp.
The camp was inaugurated by MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who laid stress on organising such camps in future.
Dr RS Sethi, senior vice-president, Indian Medical Association, Punjab, and Dr Balwinder Kaur Nagpal, former president, IMA, Amritsar, also donated blood on the occasion.
