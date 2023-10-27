Body found hanging from tree on rly land

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, October 26

The Tarn Taran police post of the Government Railway Police (GRP) found the body of an unidentified man hanging from a tree on railway land on Wednesday night.

ASI Jaswant Singh, in-charge, said on Thursday that the body was of a man, about 35 years in age, clean shaven and of medium height. He was wearing a dark grey trouser with a T-shirt. The name ‘Deepu’ was written on his right arm in English.

The ASI said that a report under Section 174 of CrPC has been lodged and the body kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran. He said that the body would be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours and then cremated in case no one comes to claim it.

