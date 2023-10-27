Body found hanging from tree on rly land

Tarn Taran, October 26
The Tarn Taran police post of the Government Railway Police (GRP) found the body of an unidentified man hanging from a tree on railway land on Wednesday night.
ASI Jaswant Singh, in-charge, said on Thursday that the body was of a man, about 35 years in age, clean shaven and of medium height. He was wearing a dark grey trouser with a T-shirt. The name ‘Deepu’ was written on his right arm in English.
The ASI said that a report under Section 174 of CrPC has been lodged and the body kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran. He said that the body would be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours and then cremated in case no one comes to claim it.
Body was of a man
The body was of a man, about 35 years in age, clean shaven and of medium height. He was wearing a dark grey trouser with a T-shirt.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...