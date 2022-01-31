Body of 37-year-old Ajnala resident arrives from Dubai

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 30

The body of a 37-year-old man, who died in Dubai, reached Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Mohan Bhandari village of Ajnala area.

Dr SP Singh Oberoi, founder of Sarbatt Da Bhala Charitable Trust, said Ranjit used to work as a driver in Dubai but his company fired him due to the labour crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had bought a ticket on to return to Punjab but unfortunately met with an accident. He died due to a stroke.

Oberoi said he was approached by Ranjit’s relatives seeking his cooperation in transporting the body to Amritsar.

With the help of the Indian Embassy in Dubai, Ranjit Singh’s body has been airlifted from Dubai to Amritsar and then his native Mohan Bhandari village.

The trust chief Dr Oberoi decided to give a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to the mother of deceased and Rs 2,500 to wife.

The first cheque has been handed over to the victim’s family today.