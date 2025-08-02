DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Body of 48-year-old Harjinder reaches home from Greece

Body of 48-year-old Harjinder reaches home from Greece

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:09 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

The body of 48-year-old Harjinder Singh, son of Dilbagh Singh, belonging to Dhol village near Balachaur tehsil of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, was sent to his home by the free ambulance service of the Sarbat Ka Bhala Charitable Trust after reaching Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport Amritsar this morning.

Advertisement

Dr SP Singh Oberoi, a Dubai-based Indian businessman and head of the Sarbat Ka Bhala Charitable Trust, said Harjinder Singh, like other youngsters, had been working hard in Greece for the last 20 years for the better future of his family.

He said the victim’s family had contacted his Amritsar team and informed that Harjinder Singh died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Greece on July 14. He said this morning, the body was received from the Amritsar airport by the Trust’s representative Rajbir Singh in the presence of the victim’s family and sent it to his home.

Advertisement

Harjinder Singh has left behind his 95-year-old parents, wife, daughter and son. Dr Oberoi said soon after the district team of the Trust informs about the financial condition of the family, Harjinder Singh’s family will be given monthly pension as per their needs.

So far, the bodies of about 421 Punjabi youth, who passed away in foreign shores, have been sent to their families and for some time now, a free ambulance service has also been started to transport the bodies of the deceased from the Amritsar airport to their home.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts