Body of 48-year-old Harjinder reaches home from Greece

The body of 48-year-old Harjinder Singh, son of Dilbagh Singh, belonging to Dhol village near Balachaur tehsil of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, was sent to his home by the free ambulance service of the Sarbat Ka Bhala Charitable Trust after reaching Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport Amritsar this morning.

Dr SP Singh Oberoi, a Dubai-based Indian businessman and head of the Sarbat Ka Bhala Charitable Trust, said Harjinder Singh, like other youngsters, had been working hard in Greece for the last 20 years for the better future of his family.

He said the victim’s family had contacted his Amritsar team and informed that Harjinder Singh died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Greece on July 14. He said this morning, the body was received from the Amritsar airport by the Trust’s representative Rajbir Singh in the presence of the victim’s family and sent it to his home.

Harjinder Singh has left behind his 95-year-old parents, wife, daughter and son. Dr Oberoi said soon after the district team of the Trust informs about the financial condition of the family, Harjinder Singh’s family will be given monthly pension as per their needs.

So far, the bodies of about 421 Punjabi youth, who passed away in foreign shores, have been sent to their families and for some time now, a free ambulance service has also been started to transport the bodies of the deceased from the Amritsar airport to their home.