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Home / Amritsar / Body of man retrieved from Darbar Sahib sarovar in Tarn Taran

Body of man retrieved from Darbar Sahib sarovar in Tarn Taran

A six-member team of expert divers was engaged to locate the body

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 10:45 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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The body of a man who had jumped into the holy sarovar at Darbar Sahib here on the occasion of Amavasya on Friday was recovered on Saturday. He was identified as Sukhwinder Singh (25), son of Jagtar Singh, a resident of Vein Poin.

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The Darbar Sahib management had called a team of six divers to carry out the search operation. Manjinder Singh, the younger brother of the deceased, said that his elder brother had been mentally challenged since childhood and was undergoing treatment at the local Civil Hospital. He had come from the village with his father, but after parting ways with him en route, he reached Darbar Sahib and jumped into the holy sarovar.

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Darbar Sahib manager Bhai Harjinder Singh said that a six-member team of expert divers was engaged to locate the body, and they rendered their services free of cost.

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Inspector Navdeep Singh Bhatti, SHO of the local police station, said that a report under Section 194 of the BNSS has been registered in this regard. He added that the postmortem will be conducted on Sunday, as the family approached the police late on Saturday.

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