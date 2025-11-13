Body of man who died in Dubai reaches city airport

The body of Ashok Kumar (50), son of Girdhari Lal and a resident of Khanna near Ludhiana district, was brought back from Dubai to his native place with financial assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The mortal remains arrived at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport here on Wednesday and were transported to his home at Khanna near Ludhiana through the free ambulance service of the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust.

Dr SP Singh Oberoi, a prominent Dubai-based businessman and founder of the trust, said Ashok Kumar had been working in Dubai for the past seven years to support his family. Ashok’s family informed him that he had died of a heart attack in Dubai on October 26.