Body of panchayat member’s brother found in fields

The body of the brother of a member of Muse Kalan village panchayat was found by the family on Friday from the sugarcane fields. The deceased has been identified as Jaswant Singh (60), son of Tara Singh.

Advertisement

He was missing from the house since Thursday evening. The family was trying to locate him since yesterday. The deceased’s son Gurmej Singh said that his father had gone to chase away a stray cow that had entered his fields on Thursday evening but did not return home. The family started searching for him immediately.

Advertisement

The family found the body in their own sugarcane fields near their house this morning. The stray cow was tied near it. There were injury marks on its head. The Chabal police reached the spot, took the body into their custody and started further proceedings. The postmortem was conducted by a team of doctors from the hospital here.