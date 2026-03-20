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Home / Amritsar / Bodybuilder-actor Varinder Singh Ghuman’s death: Amritsar police book 4 doctors for negligence 

Bodybuilder-actor Varinder Singh Ghuman’s death: Amritsar police book 4 doctors for negligence 

Medical board observed lapses, including a lack of transparency, failure to adequately explain possible complications, and deviation from standard medical protocols

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:53 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Varinder Singh Ghuman. Image credit: Instagram
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Amritsar police have booked four doctors of a private hospital in connection with the death of 41-year-old professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, who had died during a minor surgical procedure in October last year.

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The doctors booked in the case have been identified as Dr Tapish Shukla, Dr Alka Tiwari, Dr Rajinder Kaur and Dr Arun Kumar Chopra.

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According to police officials, a case was registered following the findings of a seven-member medical board constituted under the chairmanship of a Civil Surgeon.

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During the inquiry, the board reviewed medical records obtained from the hospital and recorded statements of both the complainant and the treating doctors. It observed lapses, including a lack of transparency, failure to adequately explain possible complications, and deviation from standard medical protocols.

The board, comprising specialists from orthopaedics, medicine, cardiology, anaesthesia, and forensic science, was tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the death and submitting its report within two weeks.

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The panel submitted its report on February 26 to Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar for further action.

Acting on its findings, the police have now registered an FIR under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigations are underway.

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