Bohru residents seek better healthcare, connectivity, banking facilities

Residents of Bohru village have sought expansion of the local secondary health centre (SHC), shifting of the police chowki from the hospital premises, opening of a bank branch and early completion of a road connecting the village with Vallah Sabji Mandi via Tara Wala Pul on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road.

The villagers said the SHC needed to be expanded to cater to the health needs of the village, which has a population of more than 10,000. They also sought the shifting of the police chowki to facilitate the expansion of the health centre.

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The police chowki was set up in the spacious hospital building during the militancy period to ensure the safety of residents. Bohru, situated on the Amritsar-Chabal road, witnessed a turbulent period during militancy. The village sarpanch, Mahinder Singh, was killed by terrorists who had barged into his house.

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As the village falls under the jurisdiction of the Chattiwind police station, situated about 6 km away, residents had prevailed upon the government to set up a police chowki in the village. The Chattiwind police station is at Varpal village.

The chowki now has three officials, including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs).

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Jaswinder Singh, a village resident, said the villagers were not opposed to the police chowki as it was needed because of the distance from the Chattiwind police station. In case of a law-and-order situation, he said, it took time for the police to reach the village. However, he said, the hospital was a vital installation that required a high degree of cleanliness. Maintaining hygiene was difficult with the police chowki operating from its premises. Seized vehicles have also been parked in the hospital lawn and have remained covered in dust for several years, he pointed out.

The government, he said, should provide adequate space for the police chowki nearby so that the hospital premises could be used for healthcare services.

With a population of more than 10,000, Bohru is among the larger villages in the area and has a growing need for healthcare facilities. Villagers said expansion of the SHC would enable health staff to remain available until late in the evening. At present, the medical staff remains deployed only until 2 pm.

Paramjit Kaur, a native of the village and a qualified nurse, said specialists such as gynaecologists were needed at the SHC. At present, the centre has only one general doctor, a pharmacist, a community health officer, an auxiliary nurse midwife, a health worker and a Class IV employee.

In the event of an emergency after working hours or during the night, residents have to travel to the city, where traffic congestion can cause further delays.

Road to Tara Wala Pul

Early completion of the road connecting Bohru with Tara Wala Pul is another major demand of the villagers, particularly vegetable growers.

Vegetable cultivation is the mainstay of Bohru’s economy. Vegetables are grown on about 500 acres of the nearly 700 acres under cultivation in the village.

Farmers said transporting fresh produce to the nearest Vallah Sabji Mandi was difficult because of increasing traffic congestion in the city. They said an alternate road would help reduce bottlenecks and facilitate quicker delivery of vegetables, helping preserve their quality and returns.

Sukhwinderjit Singh said the major demand of vegetable growers was the early completion of a direct road to Tara Wala Pul on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road, which would provide a shorter route to Vallah Sabji Mandi.

The road between the village and Tara Wala Pul is currently under construction, but the villagers have sought its early completion.

The demand for construction of the road dates back to the early 1990s. A 4-km road already existed between Tara Wala Bridge and Chattiwind Road, and a proposal to extend it to Bohru village was submitted to the government in 1994.

Amritsar South Assembly MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar laid the foundation stone for the road this year.

Sukhwinderjit said the distance between Bohru village and the Sabji Mandi would be reduced from nearly 14 km to about 11 km once the new road was completed. The new route would also be less congested, while the existing route through Nawa Kot and Lahori Gate was extremely congested.

Bank branch, ITI sought

The villagers have also sought the opening of a bank branch in the village and the establishment of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

They said an ITI would help train local youth, particularly women, and enable them to become self-reliant. The opening of a bank branch, they said, would also make banking services more accessible to residents.