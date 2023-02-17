Book lovers' paradise

The third day of the Amritsar Sahitya Utsav and Book Fair at Khalsa College in Amritsar was dedicated to art with singer Rabbi Shergill and eminent artist Siddharth addressing the gathering. Glimpses of the festival by Amritsar Tribune lensman Sunil Kumar and correspondent Neha Saini.

The third day of the Amritsar Sahitya Utsav and Book Fair was dedicated to various arts. Eminent painter Siddharth and singer Rabbi Shergill interacted with students and participated in several discussions centred around the subject of art and its relevance. Siddharth, who is among the celebrated artists of the country, also demonstrated the techniques he works with to students in a live session. He shared his experience with the audience on how he learnt to make murals as an apprentice of a village mason and later also stayed with Buddhist monks to learn Thangka painting. Rabbi Shergill, too, in an exchange with students, talked about Punjab and its traditional arts. “ Art is the weighting parameter of a society, a community. It’s the parameter through which we can gauge the evolution and engagement of its members. So, we must make an effort to connect with our roots, creative roots,” he said.

The book stalls on spirituality remained popular with the visitors at the book fair in Amritsar.

Later in the day, the theatre department of Khalsa College enacted a play Afsana directed by Shraddha based on the stories of the famous Punjabi storyteller Manto. Sufi singer Yakub also performed at the festival. An international poetry forum was also conducted with poets Dharvinder Singh Aulakh, Hari Singh Jachak, Bakhtawar Singh, Roji Singh, Harmeet, Ramandeep Deep, Mandeep Kaur Gurayan, Davinder Dilrup, Dr Satinderjit Kaur Buttar, Manpreet Kaur Sandhu and Devinder Khush Dhaliwal participating.

Students of the Khalsa College pose at the art exhibition arena in Amritsar.

A special feature of this Sahitya Utsav and Book Fair are the 70 book stalls, which bring together various regional and national literature to the Amritsar readers. The highlight remained the Chandigarh-based Art and Design Studio, which has brought books, diaries and journals made from recycled and hand-made paper from plant-based material. Paper made from cotton, jute fibre, infused with flower petals was an instant hit with the young crowd, who picked up these organic, cost-effective journals like hot cakes. Apart from rare books and Punjabi literature, Urdu books and literature too remained a popular pick at the book fair. A large number of teachers of various schools and university students were also seen among the book lovers. The visitors have also shown special interest in the pandals of organic goods sellers.