Book on Partition to be released on October 11

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

A book based on a Harvard study sharing valuable insights into the Partition, titled The 1947 Partition of British India: Forced Migration and its Reverberations will be released formally at the Partition Museum , Town Hall, Amritsar, in collaboration with South Asia Institute, Harvard University on October 11. The book has been put together by faculty members from Harvard University under the aegis of Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute. Rajwinder Kaur, manager, Partition Museum, Amritsar informed that researchers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh contributed to the book to develop a nuanced understanding of the consequences of Partition and its impact on the people of this region.

She said there will be a special session by Prof Jennifer Leaning (Senior Research Fellow at the Harvard Center for Health and Human Rights) accompanied by an interaction with Kishwar Desai (Chair, Partition Museum, Amritsar and Delhi) exploring the complexities of the far-reaching legacy of Partition. The conversation will be conducted at the Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This discussion marks the release of this book, providing an opportunity to reflect on how this event shaped the subcontinent’s politics, art, demography and politics.